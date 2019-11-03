|
Douglas E. Conklin San Diego Douglas Conklin passed away at home with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Kathleen, their 5 children, grandchildren, and his sister. Born in Lansing, Michigan, he served in the US Army stationed in Japan and Korea. He worked at Grossmont Hospital from 1971-1991 as Chief Financial Officer. A private service will be held on December 9th at Miramar Veterans Cemetery. May 13, 1928 - October 21, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019