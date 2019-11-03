Home

Douglas E. Conklin

Douglas E. Conklin Obituary
Douglas E. Conklin San Diego Douglas Conklin passed away at home with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Kathleen, their 5 children, grandchildren, and his sister. Born in Lansing, Michigan, he served in the US Army stationed in Japan and Korea. He worked at Grossmont Hospital from 1971-1991 as Chief Financial Officer. A private service will be held on December 9th at Miramar Veterans Cemetery. May 13, 1928 - October 21, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019
