I started work at Grossmont Hospital in 1980 in payroll. Mr. Conklin came to introduce himself and meet me, which was special. I have some great memories of working in the old accounting space off the lobby, when Mr. Conklin was in the corner office. The accounting dept was a pretty great group, led by a professional, smart, dedicated gentleman. I retired from Sharp/Grossmont after 22 yrs. and never forgot the first day I started!

Judith Eckiss