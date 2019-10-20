|
|
Douglas Herbert Gabriel May 23, 1945 - September 28, 2019 Vista Doug was born in Corning, CA in 1945, and spent his childhood in Oceanside with his brothers Greg and Gordon and his father Herb and mother Betty. He was born with a genetic disorder which came to be known as Fragile-X syndrome. The disorder gave rise to mental and physical disabilities, but didn't hamper his ability to enjoy life and give joy to the lives of others.As he was always eager to tell people, Doug's favorite color was red. A favorite activity was painting, and most of his pictures were red, with occasional touches of blue.Doug enjoyed being read to and watching the classic Disney movies Cinderella, Snow White, Pinocchio, and Bambi being tops on his list. He was also a keen jigsaw puzzler. As a man about town, he enjoyed drives to the Oceanside Harbor and walks on the Oceanside Pier.Despite his disabilities, Doug had a phenomenal memory. He knew all of his extended family members by name, as well as all of their pets. He was a good delegator and a good meal planner. His love of chocolate cake and chocolate cream pie was renowned. Together with his brothers Doug enjoyed the friendship and love of his extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandmothers, as well as of his neighborhood and family friends. Housemates, caregivers and teachers added to his circle of family and friends. His endearing personality will be missed by so many.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 24th, at St. Michael's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Carlsbad.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019