Douglas M. Avis June 16, 1946 - April 14, 2019 Encinitas Born in Oceanside, California, on June 16, 1946, Doug passed away at his home in Encinitas on April 14, 2019. A lifelong resident of north San Diego County, Doug attended St. Mary's elementary school and Oceanside High School. He was the quarterback of the 1963 OHS football team that won the school's first state CIF championship. A Pirate for life! During his youth he was also a City of Oceanside Lifeguard. He was a 1970 graduate of San Diego State University. Early in his career, Doug taught at the Carlsbad Army and Navy Academy and owned an insurance agency in Oceanside. He began his land investment career in the 1970s serving as a consultant on the North Coast Village project in Oceanside. Doug founded Benchmark Pacific, a land investment company in 1980. Over the last thirty-nine years the company's efforts have established numerous projects, which continue to set a high standard for livable communities. The Carlsbad projects include: The Villages of La Costa, Hanover Beach Colony, Waters End, Poinsettia Cove, Poinsettia Point, Poinsettia Shores, La Costa Greens and La Costa Valley. Doug was very proud of his involvement in successfully bringing California State University San Marcos to north San Diego County. Doug's company, which owned the land, worked with the City of San Marcos and state officials to site the university on the land that was formerly the Prohoroff poultry farm. The campus, known as CSU San Marcos, is a full, four-year university with an enrollment of over 12,000 students. Throughout his life Doug had a strong commitment to public service. He served on the Oceanside Planning Commission and was elected to the Oceanside City Council in 1976. As Oceanside's member on the San Diego Transit Development Board, Doug helped guide the effort that resulted in the North County Transit District system. As a member of Carlsbad's first Housing Commission, Doug was part of a very successful effort to bring more affordable housing to North County. After moving to Encinitas, Doug was appointed to two terms on the Encinitas Planning Commission. More recently he was a member and chairman of the Carlsbad Village Association. He loved to surf, fish, barbecue and travel with his wife Lori. Doug is survived by his wife of 21 years Lori, daughter and grandson Tracie and Max Avis, son and grandson Jake and Max Avis, sister Kathy Green (Tommy), nephews Brandon (Jennifer), Brett and Bryce Lucore, and great-nieces Lauren and Lindsay Lucore. He is also survived by his work family, Julie, Brian, Betsy and Rick. Doug was very grateful to have such a professional and dedicated group of people to work with over these many years. Doug was predeceased by his parents Donald Avis and Marjorie Avis. Doug was selfless in caring about family, friends and all those he touched. They will so miss him.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019