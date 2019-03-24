Douglas Paul Kraft February 21, 1957 - March 10, 2019 San Diego Douglas Paul Kraft passed away March 10, 2019, after losing his battle with a very aggressive cancer. He was a loving father, husband, brother, uncle and friend. Douglas was born February 21, 1957 on Long Island, NY, to Erwin and Mildred Kraft. Growing up in Mahopac, NY, Douglas was very active in the Boy Scouts of America prior to graduating from Mahopac High School in 1975. Douglas attended Fordham University before joining the US Navy in 1976. After basic training at Great Lakes Naval Station, Doug attended Electronics Technician "A" School, with follow on duty assignments in San Diego, CA, and Sigonella, Sicily. Doug settled in San Diego after he completed his service and began working in the electronics field for RCA. Well known in the San Diego defense industry, Doug went to work as a private defense contractor directing US Navy ship/shore installations and modifications throughout the country. Doug eventually returned to the US Navy as a federal employee, directing the quality assurance activities for the In-Service Engineering Division at the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center, San Diego (SSC-SD), CA. Doug enjoyed his many friendships, and as a great guitar player, and talented musician, he loved performing in many bands during his lifetime. His last band was Rockslide, a well known band throughout San Diego County. Doug was also an extremely talented luthier...his dream, was building guitars in retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved son...Daniel. He leaves behind his wife Denise (Ball) and son Devon; his previous wife Cynthia (Schlindwein); siblings Kenneth (Janet) Kraft, Audrey (Steve) Falkowski; and Lauren (Bill) Harakidas; nieces Genevieve Harakidas and Jessica (Douglas) Zimmerman; and many friends, co-workers, and bandmates. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 30th at Foothills United Methodist Church, 4031 Avocado Blvd., La Mesa, CA, beginning at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Doug Kraft GoFundMe.com account (San Diego, CA.) Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary