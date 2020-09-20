Duane Wallace Ream, Sr.

July 30, 1936 - September 3, 2020

El Cajon

Duane Wallace Ream Sr., age 84, beloved father and grandfather, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, in El Cajon, California. He was born at home on July 30, 1936, to Wallace and Lois Ream, in Carlisle, PA.A 55-year resident of El Cajon, Duane enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1954, graduated from Penn State University in Electrical Engineering in 1962, and retired in 2001 with 37 years at Cubic Corp. Duane was an avid golfer, Nittany Lion football fan, and will be remembered for his quiet demeanor and funny wit. The most important decision of his life was accepting Jesus Christ as his Savior in 1956.He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Ochoa (Roger) of Lemon Grove, CA; daughter, Kim Reynolds (Dan) of El Cajon, CA; daughter, Karla Wellsfry (Kevin) of Loomis, CA; son, Duane Ream Jr. of El Cajon, CA; sister, Jo Ann Layne of Mechanicsburg, PA; brother Wally Ream (Kathy) of New Cumberland, PA; brother, Alan Ream (Virginia) of Santee, CA; sister, Jodi Sollenberger (Earl) of Mechanicsburg, PA; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.Interment will be at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Lake Murray Community Church, located at 5777 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942.



