1/1
Duane Wallace Ream Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duane Wallace Ream, Sr.
July 30, 1936 - September 3, 2020
El Cajon
Duane Wallace Ream Sr., age 84, beloved father and grandfather, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, in El Cajon, California. He was born at home on July 30, 1936, to Wallace and Lois Ream, in Carlisle, PA.A 55-year resident of El Cajon, Duane enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1954, graduated from Penn State University in Electrical Engineering in 1962, and retired in 2001 with 37 years at Cubic Corp. Duane was an avid golfer, Nittany Lion football fan, and will be remembered for his quiet demeanor and funny wit. The most important decision of his life was accepting Jesus Christ as his Savior in 1956.He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Ochoa (Roger) of Lemon Grove, CA; daughter, Kim Reynolds (Dan) of El Cajon, CA; daughter, Karla Wellsfry (Kevin) of Loomis, CA; son, Duane Ream Jr. of El Cajon, CA; sister, Jo Ann Layne of Mechanicsburg, PA; brother Wally Ream (Kathy) of New Cumberland, PA; brother, Alan Ream (Virginia) of Santee, CA; sister, Jodi Sollenberger (Earl) of Mechanicsburg, PA; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.Interment will be at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Lake Murray Community Church, located at 5777 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Featheringill Mortuary
6322 El Cajon Blvd.
San Diego, CA 92115
619-583-9511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Featheringill Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved