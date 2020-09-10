Dr. Dusan Miljkovic died Saturday, September 5, 2020 in San Diego, CA. He was born on February 28, 1938 and was the son of Drs. Adam and Dragoslava Miljkovic. He graduated from the University of Belgrade with a B.S. in Chemistry, and went on to receive a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry. Dr. Miljkovic later on earned a postdoctoral degree in Organic Chemistry at The Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, Switzerland under the mentorship of Prof. Dr. Albert Eschenmoser. Dr. Miljkovic was a brilliant scientist; loving both to learn and to teach. He was a professor of chemistry at the University of Novi Sad from 1969 to 1994, and also served as a chair of the Department of Organic Chemistry from 1971 to 1982. His devotion to his students was unparalleled. He carried amazing passion for science into his research laboratory working till the very end alongside his wife Beba. After moving to the U.S. in 1994 Dr. Miljkovic continued his scientific career in pharmaceutical field dedicated to research in healthcare. Thanks to his adventurous entrepreneurial spirit he built successful international family business focusing on natural health products, receiving more than 50 patents worldwide.
Dr. Miljkovic is survived by his devoted wife, Beba; daughters, Natasa and Iva; sons, Igor and Alex; granddaughters, Mila, Marcela, and Angela; and sons-in-law, Gregory and Guillermo. He was predeceased by his son Nikola.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 11, at 12:45 PM at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 3025 Denver St., San Diego, CA 92117.
Friends who wish may make donations in Dr. Miljkovic's memory and honor to Cancer Research Institute: https://www.cancerresearch.org/join-the-cause/donate/one-time-donation/