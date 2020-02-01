|
Dusty John Raymond Grote November 29, 1982 - December 25, 2020 YUMA, AZ Dusty passed away peacefully in his sleep Christmas morning at his home in Yuma, Az.He was a larger than life beautiful man who loved surprising his family and friends with a spontaneous visit, call or letter. His laugh was infectious and his imitations were timeless.Dusty will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Terri Shircliffe; by his father, Keith Grote; by his sister, Cori Philippi; by his nephews, Trenton and Trevor Philippi; by his aunts, uncles and cousins and all of the family he adopted in his brief time on earth.Let us cherish the memories of all the awesome times we shared with Dusty at a Memorial Service, Saturday, February 8, at 1pm at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 10125 Azuaga St. San Diego.In lieu of flowers, do a Dusty, take a minute and surprise someone you love.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 1, 2020