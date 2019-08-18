Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for E. Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

E. Gary Chapman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
E. Gary Chapman Obituary
E. Gary Chapman December 17, 1935 - July 10, 2019 San Diego Gary was born in Ontario, Oregon to E. Gordon Chapman and Elaine (Ahlstrand) Chapman. They moved to Boise where Gary and Bobbie met. Gary and Bobbie were married in 1954. They raised their 5 daughters in Boise, Idaho.They moved to San Diego in 1986. He enjoyed the weather, played golf, learned to sail and everything else in San Diego.Gary was a successful Land Surveyor in San Diego and was in the Aerial Mapping business in Idaho. He was very active in the Pacific Bluffs Home Owners Association.Gary dearly loved his family. He is survived by his wife, Bobbie; 5 daughters; 7 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and 2 granddaughters.He is missed every day.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of E.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.