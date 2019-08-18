|
E. Gary Chapman December 17, 1935 - July 10, 2019 San Diego Gary was born in Ontario, Oregon to E. Gordon Chapman and Elaine (Ahlstrand) Chapman. They moved to Boise where Gary and Bobbie met. Gary and Bobbie were married in 1954. They raised their 5 daughters in Boise, Idaho.They moved to San Diego in 1986. He enjoyed the weather, played golf, learned to sail and everything else in San Diego.Gary was a successful Land Surveyor in San Diego and was in the Aerial Mapping business in Idaho. He was very active in the Pacific Bluffs Home Owners Association.Gary dearly loved his family. He is survived by his wife, Bobbie; 5 daughters; 7 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and 2 granddaughters.He is missed every day.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019