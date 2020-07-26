E. James Jim' Boggus San Diego Jim was born in Breckenridge, Texas. He passed away, in San Diego, on June 10, 2020. He was 95. Jim came to San Diego upon High School graduation in Texas. Jim enlisted in the Army Air Corp in 1943, later became known as the US Air Force, and was a veteran of WWII, a fighter pilot. Jim attained a BS in Engineering, Econ from San Diego State University. He was listed in Who's Who Among Students in American Universities 1950-51. He began his 44-year career with Consolidated Vultee Aircraft Corp., later becoming General Dynamics. Jim enjoyed traveling and saw many countries, always interested in their customs, architecture, etc. Jim was well known as a "Volunteer Extraordinaire" in the community: YMCA, Delta Siga Phi Fraternity, Alumni Inter-Fraternity Council, Fraternity Row Owners Assoc., College Comm. Redevelopment Project, College Area Comm. Council, College View Estates Assoc., Flying Samaritans, Convair Alumni Assoc., and Faith Presbyterian Church.Jim was predeceased by his parents, two sisters, his wife Dorothy Hagan Boggus, the mother of his two children. He is survived by his wife Naomi "Beanie" Boggus, daughter Barbara Boggus, son Baxter Boggus/partner David Irwin. Thank you to Martin Montesano, a special friend of the family for his long term relationship. Inurnment at Miramar Nat'l. Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a future date, when allowed.Donations in Jim's memory can be made to the Mission Valley YMCA, 5505 Friars Rd., San Diego CA 92110.



