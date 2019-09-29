|
Earl E. Vikander January 27, 1928 - September 9, 2019 San Diego Earl Vikander, husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, uncle and friend to all, died on September 9, 2019 after a valiant battle with heart failure at the age of 91 with family by his side. Born on the plains of North Dakota on January 27, 1928 to Edward and Susanna Vikander, he was a proud second generation Swedish American. After graduating from Colfax High School, Earl worked in many industries including his dad's garage and Ford car dealership. He began a career with General Dynamics until he was called to serve his country. His military service began with basic training at Camp Chaffee. It was here that he first met Rosemary. He was soon deployed to Korea as part of Graves Registration. He was honorably discharged and briefly returned to Colfax, but San Diego was calling. He joined his mother and sister. Rosemary, the girl he met in the store and whom he corresponded with while in Korea, joined him in San Diego and they were wed on December 24, 1953. He returned to Convair/General Dynamics as an Aircraft Electrical/Electronic Apprentice where he was awarded Outstanding Apprentice of the Year. He attended San Diego City College, transferred to San Diego State University and earned a B.S. in Industrial Management. He began his career in human resources at Convair/General Dynamics and also served in this capacity at Control Data Corporation, Kelly Services and for A.M. Shulman and Associates before the next big change in his life. After Earl and Rosemary along with their extended family, welcomed their two sons, Mark and Jon, into their home, he began his 25 year career at the San Diego Union Tribune, retiring in December of 1990. A loving family man, he enjoyed traveling to see relatives, camping and yearly trips to Disneyland with his wife and sons. He especially loved get togethers with family living in the San Diego area. Outside of the family, Earl was actively involved in his community, both personally and professionally. At United Way he served as a Loaned Executive and as the Chairman of the San Diego Allocations Committee. He brought the National Conference of American Society for Personnel Administration to San Diego (now the Society for Human Resource Management) and has served in many roles including the Regional Vice President and many other roles. He was active in the San Diego Safety Council Board of Directors, Personnel Management Association of San Diego, American Society for Safety Engineers, Newspaper Personnel Relations Association, Association of Labor Management Administrators and the Alcoholism and Employers Health Cost Committee of San Diego. In alignment with his hobbies and interests, he was an active member of the Rotary, San Diego Senior Golf Association, All Saints Lutheran Church and the San Diego Mustang Club (past-president). He also was a congregant at Clairemont Lutheran Church. In his retirement he enjoyed playing golf with the San Diego County Seniors, doing community work with United Way and All Saints Lutheran Church, restoring Mustangs with his sons. He also enjoyed having more time to spend with family.Thank you to the many good friends and neighbors who have been an immense source of kindness and support. Thank you also to the excellent team at Scripps Clinic and the caregivers at Brookdale Assisted Living for compassionate care.He was very proud to be part of a family of Army servicepersons, following in his brothers', Vernon and Bud's, footsteps. Together they paved the way for three of his nephews and his granddaughter to serve as well. Earl leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Rosemary, sons Mark (Cynde) and Jon (Ashley), grandchildren Sarah (Matt) Laue, Jason (Ilea) Williams, Melissa (Joey) Zuercher, Mitchell Milstead, great grandchildren Aubrey and Samatha Laue, and many loving and helpful nieces and nephews and their families, many who were with him when he went home to Heaven. Celebration of Eternal Life will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Clairemont Lutheran Church, 4271 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego, CA 92117. Earl will be interred at Miramar National Ceremony after a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . He loved and was loved and will be missed by all, but God was calling. He went to meet Him in peace. Job well done, Earl!
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019