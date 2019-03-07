Earlene Ham January 26, 1928 - March 4, 2019 SAN ANGELO, TX On the evening of March 4, 2019, Earlene Ham began her last and most interesting adventure as she traveled from this life to her final home in Heaven. She was born on January 26, 1928 to Clarence Earl Ham and Alice Belcher Ham in Marfa, TX. Earlene was born into a family of pioneers and women with steel backbones. She graduated from Reagan County High School as the Valedictorian of her class in 1945. Education was a priority in her life. She graduated from Stephens College in 1947 and from the University of Texas in 1949 with a BA in Sociology and minor in Psychology, and Worden School of Social Service, located on Our Lady of the Lake Campus, with a degree in social work in 1962. She taught elementary school in numerous cities. She went on to work at the TB Control Board and Catholic Welfare Bureau before receiving her Master's degree in 1963. Earlene became a Psychiatric Social Worker for the California State Department of Mental Health in San Diego, California, and served in that capacity for 20 years before retiring. She moved back to San Angelo in 1992 where she began Zona's Designs and created beautiful jewelry and hand painted silk for 11 years thereafter. During her life, Earlene traveled extensively. She was a member of the National Association of Social Workers, the Daughters of the King and was proud to hold the title of Board Certified Clinical Social Worker. Ms. Ham was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Jim Bob Ham and Thomas Matt Ham. She is survived by her brother, Jack Ham of Post, Texas. She is also survived by her beloved niece, Brenda Holladay of Post, Texas, and nephews, Clay Ham of San Angelo, Texas, and Joel Ham of Big Lake, Texas. Funeral service will be held on March 8 at 10:30 A.M. at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, San Angelo, Texas, with burial following at the Stiles Cemetery at 2:30 P.M. In honor of Earlene, memorials would be appreciated to Meals For The Elderly. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary