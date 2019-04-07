Resources More Obituaries for Ed Carrithers Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ed Carrithers

Obituary Condolences Flowers Ed Carrithers April 24, 1946 - March 10, 2019 Lakeside Ed Carrithers of Lakeside, CA, went to his eternal reward on March 10, 2019, with his loving family surrounding him. Ed was born in North Royalton, Ohio, to Eileen Cecil Carrithers and Edwin F. Carrithers Sr. on April 24, 1946. He joined sister, Martha, and was later followed by sisters, Sandra and Kathy.At the age of ten, Ed was severely burned and spent nearly a year recovering in the hospital with help provided by Shriners. He nearly died from the extent of the wounds he suffered and, at one point, his parents were told he would never walk again. Knowing Ed, that was not an option and he worked tirelessly to regain his strength and mobility. Eventually, he excelled at several sports including football, basketball and track. He became a track and football star and his town bestowed him an "Ed Carrithers Day". Ed still holds current records at North Royalton High School and his jersey was retired at his high school along with his number. He was offered numerous football scholarships but chose to remain in Ohio and attended Kent State. He stopped schooling after marrying Sherry and to raise and provide for his four children. Ed worked hard all his life to provide for his family, forgoing a possible pro sporting career. He worked as a union electrician and eventually was the proud owner of Buckeye Electric, the name signifying his Ohio background and Midwest values. At 6 ft. 4 in. and over 250 pounds, he was bigger than life, even bigger than the "Ed stories" he liked to tell. He easily met people and usually knew their life story in a matter of minutes. Certainly, he left an impression on many he met and was a juxtaposition of a fierce large size yet could have the kindest heart and best sense of humor.Ed and children moved to California in the early eighties when work was slow in Ohio. There he met the love of his life, Kathleen Cain. He and Kathy were introduced by their respective children and were married in 1987. Ed and Kathy moved to Hawaii when she was recruited for a job. While on Maui, he returned to school and nearly completed his degree at the University of Hawaii, Maui campus. Certainly that large older bearded haole stood out in a classroom of young island students. He not only embraced the island way of life, he lived it: laid back, talk story, music, the outdoors and ocean, hanging with friends and family and living life with lots of aloha. From then on, he was rarely seen in anything but an aloha shirt.Ed was predeceased by his parents, Edwin and Eileen, and sisters, Martha and Sandra. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; his children, Ed (Tripp), wife, Stephanie, and son, Porter, of Santa Rosa, CA; Shannon and wife, Traci, of San Mateo, CA, and their sons, Ben and Cole; Jennifer Wagner and husband, Marc, of Palo Cedro, CA, and their children, Jacob and Danielle of San Diego, and Bella and Olivia of Palo Cedro; Amanda and her husband, Kaulana, of Fresno, CA, and their children, Breanne, Madison, Kahea, Kamalei, Kana, Keahi and Keala; Kelli Cain of Roseville, CA, and her children, Kristopher, Kody and Kai; Kyle Cain of Gulfport, MS, and his daughter, Katie, of Orlando. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Rady Children's Hospital; San Diego Foundation; or the San Diego Zoo where Kathy is a Trustee. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries