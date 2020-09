Eddie Ascencio Lomeli

August 7, 1938 - September 5, 2020

VISTA

Eddie Ascencio Lomeli, 82, of Vista, California passed into spirit September 5, 2020, at home surrounded by family. Eddie served 28 years in the USAF and was a Vietnam veteran. He also worked at UnionCal 76 oil refinery in Rodeo, CA. for 10 years before retiring back to North County San Diego. Eddie was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Jesus Lomeli and Guadalupe Lomeli, and wife, Jovina R. Lomeli. Eddie was born August 7, 1938 in Aguascalientes, Mexico. He is survived by his daughters, Jacqueline and Laura Lomeli, his grandchildren, Breona, Terra, and Angelique Williams, great-grandchildren, Hayde, Tye, and Elijah, his brothers and sisters, Jessi (Terri), Espe (Dennis), Refugio (Barbara), Jesus, Frank, Martha (David), Francisco (Sonia), Rafael (Faiya).



