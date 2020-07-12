Eddie Dyer October 26, 1946 - July 5, 2020 San Diego George Edwin Dyer (Eddie), age 73, died at home on July 5, 2020. Eddie is survived by his wife, Roberta Dyer, his children, Tom Dyer and Katie McCahill, his grandchildren, Eli, Emilie, Ava, and Vivian, and his sister, Sue Milbourne. He was predeceased by his loving parents, George and Margaret Dyer.Eddie was an accomplished athlete throughout his high school and college years. His natural ability to inspire others repeatedly led him to accept the role of team captain. At his beloved Marist High School in Atlanta, GA, Eddie was a dedicated football player, unanimously voted as team captain his senior year. Eddie also competed on the Auburn wrestling team, serving as team captain and winning the South Eastern Intercollegiate (SEC) Wrestling Title in 1968.Eddie attended Auburn on an NROTC scholarship. He graduated in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as a lieutenant in the Marine Corps. Eddie has said that one of his many pieces of good luck was being one of four selected from his Marine Corps Basic School class of 300 to attend Army Ranger School.After completing Army Ranger School, Eddie joined the 1st Recon Battalion in Vietnam as the only member of his Basic School to do so. Eddie used to say nothing he experienced or achieved was as demanding or insightful as the experience of leading long-range reconnaissance patrols for the 1st Recon Battalion in Vietnam. In 1970, Eddie returned from Vietnam. After completing his four-year obligation, he separated from the Marine Corps in 1973 as a Captain.He then went to work for Dean Witter in San Diego in April of 1973. Eddie and Roberta were married in October, 1973. One month later, Eddie became a Financial Advisor with Dean Witter. That same month, an oil embargo tripled oil prices. Oil prices, coupled with Watergate and post-Vietnam inflation, caused equity markets to tumble over 50%. Employee ranks in the securities industry shrank by a similar dimension. Eddie recognized and often said, "Like combat, if you survive, you are better for the experience."Eddie was a Broker/Financial Advisor for seven years, a Branch Manager and later a Complex Manager for 25 years, and finally a Financial Advisor for the past 15 years. He used to comment, "If you look at working as a job to sell things, it will prove to be difficult. If you look at it as assisting others in solving their financial problems, it is possible for everyone to do well." With a natural gift for connecting with and encouraging others, Eddie loved hiring and training Financial Advisors and seeing them succeed. He took great pride in his client relationships, which in many cases, spanned several generations.At the end, Eddie was most thankful for his family. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Eddie has said his greatest sources of pride, joy, and happiness were his wife, children, and grandchildren. He led by example, was a constant source of encouragement and inspiration, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.Donations may be sent in Eddie's name to The Wounded Warrior
Foundation. https://communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org/
(Enter Eddie Dyer in search box.)