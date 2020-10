Or Copy this URL to Share

Eddie Rae Stephens Bradford

August 25, 1940 - September 30, 2020

San Diego

Eddie Rae Bradford, passed away at the age of 80 on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Born in Chickasha, OK. Survivors include Cheryl Graves Bradford, Elmer J. Bradford III, and Kelly Johnson. Sisters: Jean Osborne, Janet Pickens. Brothers: Stanley Stephens, Paul Stephens, and Duane Stephens. Six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.Funeral service will be held Saturday on October 24, 2020. Graveside service is at 12:00 pm. Greenwood Mortuary 4300 Imperial Ave, SD, CA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store