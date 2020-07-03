Edgar Allen Northrup February 15, 1929 - June 20, 2020 San Diego Colonel Edgar A. Northrup, Jr. (USAF Ret.) died on Monday, June 22, 2020, after a short illness. Edgar was 91. A San Diego area resident since retiring from active duty in the United States Air Force in 1977, he enjoyed traveling around the world, sailing and flying small aircraft.Edgar was born on Feb. 15, 1929, in Queens, N.Y., the son of Edgar A. Northrup and Lucille Williams. At 17, he enlisted in the United States Army as a paratrooper. While attending Hofstra University in New York, the Air Force recruited him to attend Officer Training School and learn to fly F-86 Saber fighter jets. After the Korean War, he was assigned to instruct Gen. Minoru Genda, architect of the Japanese attack against Pearl Harbor, how to fly American jets. The rest of his military assignments were stateside and included being the commander of the 390th Strategic Missile Wing at Davis-Monthan AFB in Tucson, Ariz, home to the Titan II missile. He then served in various strategic nuclear planning positions at the Strategic Air Command Headquarters in Omaha, Nebr., and at the Pentagon. Edgar received commendations including the Legion of Merit with one oak leaf cluster, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal with three oak leaf clusters, and the Joint Service Commendation Medal.After retiring from the Air Force, Edgar moved to defense contracting, working with Science Applications International Corp., and Titan Systems. Edgar married Joan Finn from Long Island, N.Y., in 1953. They had two children, Carol and Edgar Allen Northrup III (1957 - 2010). Joan passed away in 1996. Through a former Air Force colleague, Edgar met and partnered with Patricia Delaney Green whose husband had passed away in 1991. He was a much-loved member of her large extended family for 22 years.Edgar is survived by Patricia, daughter, Carol and granddaughter (his son Ed III's daughter) Natalie Northrup.Memorial Services to be announced at a later date.



