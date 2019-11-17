|
|
Edgar Eugene Shoe' Shoebotham September 11, 2019 San Diego Edgar Eugene "Shoe" Shoebotham passed away on Sep. 11 at the age of 88. Ed was born in Fairbury, Nebraska, to Edward Franklin Shoebotham and Harriet Adelaide Diller. Ed grew up in Nebraska and delighted in telling many tales of his boyhood from sledding in the winter to shucking corn in the summer. He joined the Coast Guard at 17 and served 6 years during the Korean War. Marrying Dolores Jane Anderson in 1952, they eventually moved to California and settled in Clairemont.Ed entered the carpenter apprentice program with the Department of Defense. He worked his way up to Staff Civil Engineer in charge of maintenance and operation on NAS North Island. Retiring at 55, he enjoyed a long retirement and traveled extensively with his truck and camper all over the US and Canada. During his retirement, he volunteered with the SDPD RSVP for 11 years, and as a VIP for 2 years. He was selected as the RSVP Volunteer of the Year in 2010.He is survived by Dolores (his wife of 67 years); his brother, Dennis (Mella) Shoebotham; his children, Steven (Kimberly) Shoebotham and Cynthia McIntyre; his grandchildren, Jeffrey Shoebotham, Rebecca (Kenneth) Shoebotham Padgett, Dr. Laura McIntyre, Bradley McIntyre, and great-grandchildren, Eisley and Lyla Padgett. We will all miss him dearly. Special thanks to Dr. Kristen Rice and the caregivers of Elizabeth Hospice. Memorial services will be Monday, November 25th, at 2:30pm at Miramar National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Ed's name to RSVP Northern Community Partnership Foundation, 4275 Eastgate Mall, La Jolla, CA 92037.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019