We worked with "Shoe" at NASNI SCE for many years. He was the best, nothing phased him as he dealt even handedly with everyone. SCE was like the Axle on a wheel he kept us moving. He was always smiling. Sorry to read of his passing today. My sympathies to his family. I hope the many fond memories can sustain you during this time. He was a good friend & a great civil servant.

Respectfully

Howard Gillins

NASNI Fire Dept.

