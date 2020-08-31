1/
Edith M. Carl
Edith M Carl
May 21, 1935 - August 13, 2020 Edith passed away on August 13, 2020. A private burial service will be held Monday, August 31st at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery beside her loving husband Virgil Carl. Edith is survived by her sister, Roberta Williams, 3 children, Richard Ayres (Joanne), Ronald Ayres, Patricia Suslovic (John), 5 grandchildren, Lyle, Alex, Carrie, Eric, and Nathan and 4 great-grandchildren, Leon, Jonah, William, and Luke.Mom..Your Life was a blessing, Your memory a treasure..You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 31, 2020.
