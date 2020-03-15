|
Edmund Edward Mozulay December 27, 1952 - March 8, 2020 San Diego If ever a friend one could conceive, it was he. With unflinching devotion to the memory of his wife passed, he held true. This was the man for whose kinship and friendship his extended family and friends give thanks.On March 8, 2020, Ed unexpectedly passed away of natural causes at his home in San Diego. Ed was born and raised in Wayne, New Jersey and was a graduate of Wayne Valley High School in 1970. In pursuit of a career in law, he moved to San Diego, where he graduated from the University of San Diego School of Law; and thereafter, was sworn in as a member of the California Bar in 1981. In San Diego, he met the love of his life, Tina Ha, of Hawaii. Ed retired from the San Diego County Office of County Counsel, where he served as the supervising attorney for the Workers Compensation litigation team. He led through service; guiding and mentoring team members and clients with quiet confidence. For family, he shared his time, talents, and resources. He enjoyed sport fishing with his wife, extended family, and friends. Consistent with a pledge to Tina, for 18 years after her passing, he hosted an annual fishing trip to celebrate her life and their shared affection and respect for family and friends.Ed was predeceased by his wife Tina Ha, father, Edmund Mozulay, and mother, Josephine Mozulay. He is survived by his brothers Robert Mozulay (Julia Cruz), Leo Mozulay (Leslie Dardia), and Mark Mozulay (Margaret Kupcha); nieces Julianna Waters, Andrianna Mozulay, Jana Cohen, Evona Panycia, Kalyn Mozulay, and Kelly Mozulay; great-niece Annalise Waters; and great-nephews Benjamin Cohen, and James Panycia of New Jersey; sister-in-law Leilani Vierra and her husband Dennis of Hilo, HI; brothers-in-law Richard Ha (June), Kenneth Ha (Sandy), and Guy Ha (Veda); niece and nephew Denise Vierra and husband Mervin Nocum; niece Dionne Costa; nephew Ryan Costa (Tess); great-nephews Adam Blanco, Jacob Blanco, Riley Costa, Kainoa Nocum, and Reese Costa; great-niece Leilani Blanco; great-great-nieces Saydee Chung Blanco and Elena Romero; best friend, Ricky Sanchez (Nancy) of San Diego; fishing buddies Josh Gumban, Roy Hodges, Billy Anselm, and Michael Moore; and numerous friends.A memorial service with be held from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Poway Bernardo Mortuary, 13243 Poway Road, Poway, CA 92064. Interment will occur in Hilo Hawaii.It is with profound thanks that Ed's loved ones acknowledge his everlasting enrichment of their lives.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020