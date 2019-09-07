|
Edna D. Bray March 28, 1925 - August 23, 2019 San Diego Edna died peacefully on August 23, 2019 in San Diego. Born on March 28, 1925 in Remus, Michigan, to Joseph and Silva Diehl, she was raised on the family farm with five siblings Harris, Ferris, Ronald, Blanche and J.D. After high school she worked in aviation and auto factories during WWII and learned teletype. Helping others with emotional, intellectual, and physical limitations was the work she enjoyed the most. She married the love of her life, Edgar W. Bray but lost him to cancer at age 51. They raised their two sons John J. Bray and Robert L. Bray in California and rural Michigan. She lived in a variety of locations, settling in at the Meadows Senior Park in 1990 near Alpine. Her friendships and time at the Meadows was a big part of living the life of joy she chose. Edna taught the pool aerobics class for at least ten years and she was a fierce bowling and shuffleboard team member. She loved to gamble in Las Vegas and local casinos and loved to travel when she could. She always remembered her trip to China with her son Robert and granddaughter Jenna as a true highlight. She converted to being vegetarian at age 65 and enjoyed volunteering for local charities. She is survived by her brother Harris; two sons, Robert and John; daughters-in-law Diane Takvorian and Lyn Bray; grandchildren James and Jenna; 5 great-grandchildren and 15 nieces and nephews. Her family and friends will miss her kind and encouraging words. Contributions may be made to Environmental Health Coalition (www.environmentalhealth.org).
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019