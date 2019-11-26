|
|
Edward A. Kmosena May 3, 1930 - October 30, 2019 San Diego Edward Andrew Kmosena passed away peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 30, 2019 at the age of 89. Ed was born in Chicago, IL. His parents were Ondrej Kmosena and Emily Kurinski and his grandparents came to the US from Czechoslovakia in 1903. Ed was an electrical engineer who worked for the FCC in Washington DC where he lived 2 blocks away from the White House during Watergate. He moved to San Diego in the mid 1970s. Ed loved to travel and toured many locations around the US, Canada, Europe. Later, Ed worked as a travel agent and math teacher in San Diego. He was also an avid recreational dancer for about 60 years and participated regularly with square dancing, contra dancing and folk dancing groups. Ed never married but was beloved by his friends and will be greatly missed. He leaves behind an uncle and aunt, and many cousins who reside in WI, MN, IL and GA. May he rest in peace! Ed's celebration of life service and reception will be held December 12th at 10:30 am at the Water's Edge Faith Community, 1984 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., San Diego, CA 92107. Burial will be at 1 pm in El Camino Memorial Park in Sorrento Valley. Please send any flowers for Edward Kmosena to: Merkley-Mitchell Mortuary, 3655 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019