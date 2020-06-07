Edward Andrew Serrano December 8, 1931 - May 30, 2020 SAN DIEGO Edward Andrew Serrano was born December 8, 1931, in Old Town San Diego, California. He left to be with the heavenly father May 30, 2020. Edward was one of 15 children born to Violet and George Anthony Serrano. He graduated from Point Loma High School in 1950. He began playing minor league baseball in 1951 for the LA Dodgers. He was drafted and served in the U.S. Army in 1953-54. Upon his return to the United States in 1954, he made his way through several minor league baseball teams ultimately landing a position as a manager for the Kokomo Dodgers. Ed was an active member of the American Legion, VFW and St Joan of Arc Catholic Church. He owned and operated Serrano Landscaping in Kokomo from 1966 to 2000. Ed is survived by his step-children, Misha Jefferson and Marshall Banter; four grandchildren, Phoenix Jefferson, Karmin Banter, Kadin McCain, and Griffin Jefferson along with 49 nieces and nephews. His surviving siblings include, Georgia Drummond, Maryjo Serrano, Sonia Gonsalves, Lana Hewlett, James Serrano and Leonard Serrano; special cousin, Louis Hahn. Ed was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, George Serrano, Bobby Serrano, Rodney Serrano, Louis Serrano; sisters Geraldine Rudasill, Barbara Bohannon, Bette June Marciel and Carol Sue Peebles. Friends and family may rejoice in the celebration of Ed's life with service at 3 p.m. at Highland Park Baseball Stadium (CFD Investments Baseball Stadium) on Friday, June 12, 2020. In Kokomo, IN Father Arbuckle of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church will be officiating. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/kokomo-in/edward-serrano-9202619
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.