Edward Anthony Saavedra February 13, 1950 - July 3, 2020 San Diego On Friday, July 3, 2020, Edward "Eddie" Saavedra, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at age 70.Eddie was born February 13, 1950, in Grants, NM, to Serafico and Velda (Jaramillo) Saavedra. The eldest of eight children, Eddie enlisted in the United States Army in 1968, serving in Okinawa. He re-enlisted in the United States Navy where he served for eight years including as a veteran of the Vietnam War. Eddie met his future wife, Sharon Kay "Katie" York, in 1977, while stationed in San Diego. They were married on July 22, 1978. They raised two sons, Anthony and Jason. An avid musician, Eddie taught himself how to play numerous instruments, including the guitar, bass, drums and piano. He enjoyed all types of music and was able to play a song by ear after hearing it just once.Eddie was preceded in death by his father, Serafico, and his mother, Velda. He is survived by his wife, Katie, their children, Anthony (LeeAnne) and Jason (Tabitha), his children, Stephanie (Mike) Abercrombie and Nyron, six grandchildren and beloved dog, Buster. He will be interred at Miramar National Cemetery in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the San Diego Humane Society.



