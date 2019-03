Edward Arthur Hoffman July 26, 1930 - February 19, 2019 San Diego, CA Edward Arthur Hoffman was born in San Diego to Everett and Evelyn (Carr) Hoffman. He passed away in La Jolla with his family at his side. Ed grew up in North Park and attended Hoover High School where he met his future wife, Patricia (Taylor) Hoffman. He went on to study at San Diego State, USC, Boston University and the Claremont School of Theology. Ed became a Methodist Minister and Chaplain. Some of his most meaningful work was mentoring students and young ministers, honoring their dreams, while challenging and encouraging them to live in a wider world. In his ministry and in his life he acted at all times with integrity, kindness, compassion, and whenever possible, humor. Ed loved children and young people and was both delighted and astonished to have such a large family after growing up an only child with no cousins. He was the loving and beloved father of Stephen, Karen, John, David and Anna, and a wonderful father-in-law to Deana, Ted, Stephanie and Amy. He was also the very proud and adored Grandpa of Caroline, Emily and Victoria Eliot, Courtney, Brett, Jessica and Isabelle Hoffman, Frank and Christopher Vasquez, and four great-grandchildren. A highlight of Ed's later years was growing out his white beard each December to play a jovial, gentle Santa Claus at family and community events. Most recently he was Santa for the staff at Wesley Palms Retirement Community, a kind and dedicated group whose loving care was greatly appreciated by him and his family. He once told his wife, Pat, that he wanted his obituary photo to be of him in his Santa suit. She rolled her eyes and said that might upset a lot of children. He laughed; he had a great laugh. We will miss that. Ed is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren. A family celebration of his life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, random acts of kindness would be entirely appropriate. Memorial donations to , Casa Cornelia, or would also be most welcome. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary