1/1
Edward C. Bower Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward C. Bower Sr.
January 5, 1939 - July 21, 2020
FONTANA, CA
Edward Bower 81 passed away on July 21, 2020 in Fontana, CA. He was born in San Diego and served in the US Navy and owned and operated a tire business. He eventually found his way to Fairfield, CA where he retired from the Dept. of Corrections. He is survived by his children, Debra, Edward, and Misty, and granddaughters Malia and Kaili, sisters, Dixie, Juanita and Jennifer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Margaret, sisters, Barbara and Toni, and brother, Philip. He will be interred at Miramar National Cemetery with Navy Honors on Friday September 25, 2020. Edward was a triplet and a portion of his cremains will lay in rest with his triplet siblings, Philip and Juanita. Edward was a son, father, brother, and a joke teller. His laugh will be forever in our hearts and will be missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved