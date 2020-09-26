Edward C. Bower Sr.

January 5, 1939 - July 21, 2020

FONTANA, CA

Edward Bower 81 passed away on July 21, 2020 in Fontana, CA. He was born in San Diego and served in the US Navy and owned and operated a tire business. He eventually found his way to Fairfield, CA where he retired from the Dept. of Corrections. He is survived by his children, Debra, Edward, and Misty, and granddaughters Malia and Kaili, sisters, Dixie, Juanita and Jennifer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Margaret, sisters, Barbara and Toni, and brother, Philip. He will be interred at Miramar National Cemetery with Navy Honors on Friday September 25, 2020. Edward was a triplet and a portion of his cremains will lay in rest with his triplet siblings, Philip and Juanita. Edward was a son, father, brother, and a joke teller. His laugh will be forever in our hearts and will be missed.



