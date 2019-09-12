Home

Edward Douglas Foley November 13, 1950 - August 14, 2019 San Diego On Wednesday, August 14, 2019, Edward D. Foley passed away at the age of 68. Eddie was born in Brooklyn, NY, and has resided in San Diego since 1974. He worked at Coca Cola and Home Depot, for many years. He was passionate about Rock n Roll, football, and baseball. He will be remembered for his kind and compassionate spirit.He was predeceased by his father, Edward; mother, Evelyn; and his sister, Evelyn Visconti; and many family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Cathy; two daughters, Tara Foley, and Chelsea Garrett (Manny); niece, Krista Hughes (Mason); 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandsons. A celebration of life will be held on September 21, at 11 AM, at the Ocean Beach pier. Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Hospital in his memory.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 12, 2019
