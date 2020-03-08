|
|
Edward E. Brown, Jr. April 2, 1933 - January 20, 2020 San Diego Ed passed away peacefully on January 20th, surrounded by his family and will be dearly missed. Born and raised in San Diego, Ed served in the National Guard and Army during the Korean War (1st Calvary division). After returning to San Diego, he met his wife of 63 loving years where they raised their family. Ed worked at the Union-Tribune for over 30 years and enjoyed life, camping, boating, and sailing, but most importantly, he enjoyed his family, friends, and fellow soldiers. He is survived by his wife, Carmen Brown; children, Edward and (Holley) Brown; Daniel and (Armenia) Brown, and Laura and (John) Wellnitz, grandchildren, and a great-grandchild. Memorial service will be held at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery on March 16th at 11:30 AM.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020