Edward Ernest Hucke
September 1, 1930 - November 7, 2020 Edward Ernest Hucke, 90, died at his home in La Jolla, CA, Saturday, November 7. Born September 1, 1930 in Kansas City, MO, the son of Hazel Evelyn Wilson and Harold Ernest Hucke, and the brother of Robert Hucke.In 1954 Ed married Ruth Gwendolyn Stanton In Atchison, KS. Later he wed Miriam Lorch and Marcia McCray Will.At 17, Ed entered MIT, earning BS, MS, and PhD degrees in Chemical and Metallurgical Engineering. He was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity and the Lacrosse team. As professor at University of Michigan, he researched chemical thermodynamics, materials processing, carbide cermets, vitreous carbon, ceramic materials, metallurgy, extraction and processes. He is survived by his daughter, Ruth Parker Robinson (Charles Wesley III) of New Orleans, and his son, Edward Wilson Hucke and daughter Anne Tanner Herrmann (Kurt), both of San Diego. He loved his grandchildren Whitney Stoddard Kirby, (Jordan) of Charleston, SC, Sarah and Elizabeth Herrmann of La Jolla, Ann Amelia and William Whitfield Sternbergh of New Orleans. His first great grandchild, John Whitfield Kirby, was born in July, 2020. He stated "My life is complete".In-laws include Martha Stanton, Dr. William and Lois Stanton and his beloved niece, Lisl Stanton. Ed was predeceased by his brother Robert, son Robert Stanton Hucke, and grandson, Jared Whitfield Sternbergh.Ed was active in the MIT Alumni Association. He was a long time player in the La Jolla tennis community and a member of the La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club. He was a reliable fixture in La Jolla Shores. A long time fan of New Orleans, he regularly attended the New Orleans Jazzfest. His travels took him to places like Russia, Italy, and China. At 88 on a fatherson adventure to Rio de Janeiro he marched in costume in the Samba competition and watched the sun rise over Copacabana Beach.He felt he was the luckiest man alive. Ed, the family patriarch, regularly hosted holiday feasts and beach dinners. His son and he cherished their weekly Friday night dinners and were quite often joined by an assortment of his many wonderful friends. Ed shared his gentleness and wisdom freely and joyously, attracting a lifelong multitude of friends. He was a kind, gentle, and giving man who will be sorely missed. He radiated warmth, comfort, and love. Ed was the personification of "Joie de Vivre".Celebrations of his life will be many and announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Youth Tennis San Diego / Barnes Tennis Center (https://www.barnestenniscenter.com/donate
) or Fresh Start Surgical Gifts (https://www.freshstart.org/
)