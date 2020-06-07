Edward Irwin Haimsohn June 5, 1928 - May 24, 2020 San Diego He was a lifelong San Diegan, avid golfer, diehard Chargers fan, and devoted family man. He was a furniture industry pioneer who built a business with a reputation that has lasted through four generations of his family. Edward Irwin Haimsohn died on May 24 at the age of 91, having lived a full life. Ed was born in Coronado on June 5, 1928, the second son of Herman (Hymie), a Romanian immigrant, and Sadie (nee Brandman), from Detroit, MI. They owned and ran the Coronado Fruit & Grocery Market, catering to well-heeled customers, until 1936. In 1937 Hymie and Sadie founded Modern Furniture Company in downtown San Diego, relocating four years later to its current location in Hillcrest. Ed met Shirley, his wife of 66 years, on the steps of Temple Beth Israel in 1945, when they were both in high school. After graduating from Hoover High School, Ed attended USC. He was not at college long before his father died suddenly, catapulting him into the family business to help his mother and older brother Herbert. In 1952, Ed was called for active duty in the Navy. When he returned to Modern Furniture in 1954, Herb moved on to other ventures, and Ed became president. That same year, Ed and Shirley were married.As president of Modern Furniture, Ed was known as a visionary retailer. Ed was always on the lookout for upcoming trends and looked for designs in Europe as well as the U.S. He liked the best, be it a camera, clothing, or cigars, and he wanted Modern to be the best. He especially loved mid-century modern furniture, popularizing it in the early '60s and continuing into the '70s. In 1981, with his oldest son Howard, who had joined the business in 1976, Ed changed the name of the business to Lawrance Contemporary Home Furnishings (Howard's middle name is Lawrence) and opened a second store in Encinitas. In 1986, Howard became president, while Ed transitioned to CEO. "He was the best mentor anyone could ask for," says Howard.Throughout his career, Ed built trusting relationships with suppliers, designers, and other retailers, in San Diego, nationally and in Europe. He knew everyone, and everyone, even national chains, sought his expertise in every aspect of the furniture business. His currency was his word and a handshake. His honesty and forthrightness were legendary. His employees remember him fondly, and they were loyal, many staying with the company for decades. "Ed Haimsohn hired me 39 years ago," says Ben Conte. "He was a kind and generous man and helped me grow into the business."Ed held a seat on the Western Home Furnishings Association Board for many years, serving as President in 1981, and was a longtime member of the National Home Furnishings Association Board. With his connections, reputation and credibility, he and Howard founded the Contemporary Design Group in 1983. CDG was a groundbreaking consortium of independent retailers from different markets across the U.S. They pooled their expertise and influence to create buying power, as well as to share ideas and best practices. "Ed was a strong, visionary leader," said Rick Howard, a CDG member from Florida, "a civil and positive soul that made a tremendous difference for so many people." In 2014, CDG created an award for excellent furniture design: The Edward Haimsohn Design Award. Today, CDG receives submissions from all over the world for the prestigious "Eddie" Award. In 2016, Ed saw Howard's son Joel become the fourth generation Haimsohn in the family business, followed a couple of years later by Howard's daughter, Bethany. Ed was an active member at Temple Beth Israel, serving on its board in the 1960s, and sustaining the Jewish community became the focus of his philanthropy. One of his other loves was golf. He never claimed to be a great athlete, but he did get two holes in one at San Diego Country Club, where he also served a term as president.While Ed loved every minute he spent in the furniture business and on the golf course, his happiest moments were entertaining with family and friends. He is survived by Shirley, Mardi Loeterman (and Ben, of Brookline, MA), Howard (and Julie), John (of San Diego), and Marc (and Artine, of Manhattan Beach). Ed also leaves six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many devoted nieces and nephews.Donations in Ed's memory may be made to Temple Beth Israel or the Alzheimer's Association of San Diego.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.