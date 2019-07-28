Home

Edward L. Duckrow April 29, 1923 - July 8, 2019 Poway Edward L. Duckrow was born April 29, 1923, in Blue Island, Illinois. He was a WWII veteran, served in three major battles, was injured, and was awarded the Purple Heart. He is survived by his son, David and his loving wife Margaret, with whom he shared many happy memories during their 67 years of marriage. His eldest son, Edward Lee, preceded him in death, February 16, 1994. Edward has two granddaughters, 4 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss him dearly. A memorial service will be held on Aug. 2, at 10 AM at the Community Church of Poway, 13501 Community Road, Poway, CA.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 28, 2019
