Edward Michael Brilmyer Obituary
Edward Michael Brill' Brilmyer January 12, 1957 - March 6, 2020 SAN DIEGO Edward "Brill" Brilmyer Sr., age 63 of San Diego, CA passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest, CA. Mr. Brilmyer was born in Hammond, IN, a son of Edward Charles and Dorothea Brilmyer. His childhood was spent in La Mirada, CA, before moving to San Diego with his family as a teenager. Edward's passions included music, science, amphibians, and history. Edward is survived by his children, Edward Brilmyer Jr., and Justine Robbins and her husband Lance of New City, NY.; brother, Ken and sisters, Cathy and Shelly. Edward was predeceased by his beloved wife, Dani "Dee Dee" Brilmyer and his dear brother, Tony. A celebration of his life will be held at Alpine Cemetery. Please contact the family for details.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 12, 2020
