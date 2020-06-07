Edward Myers January 12, 1933 - May 27, 2020 San Diego After a life lived to its fullest, Edward Myers passed away at the age of 87 years. Edward is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty N. Myers (Nan), his sisters Martha Wright and Nancy Brazelton; two children; Shari Sapp (husband Rick) and Edward F. Myers III (Ted); six grandchildren Richard, Michael, Stephanie, Juliana, Hannah, Dylon, and one great-grandchild Chase.Edward "Ed" was born in Quincy, Illinois. He was an only child until age 12 when his first of two sisters came into the family. He often talked about his one-room schoolhouse experience, his paper route at aged 10, and being one of the youngest to receive an amateur radio license. Ed studied Physics at Knox College in Galesburg, IL, and earned his Masters' Degree in Nuclear Physics at Iowa State College. In 1956, he married and moved with his young bride to San Diego to begin a job at Convair, the beginning of his long love affair with California. Always curious, Ed was smitten when first introduced to computing. He helped develop a rudimentary CAD system for General Dynamics, and then moved his wife and two-year-old daughter to The Netherlands to develop custom computer systems. He enjoyed his time in Europe, studied sufficient Dutch to get along, and learned to ski in Zermatt. After three years, his little family returned to the USA, where his son was born, and he started an investment business in Maryland.Ed and his wife separated in 1969 but found their way back to one another several years later, marrying again in San Diego on what would have been their 20th anniversary. Ed loved adventure and explored the world extensively with Nan and his children. Favorite journeys included a month in a VW pop-up van touring all over Europe as well as numerous motor home trips to America's national parks. His favorite sports were skiing and tennis. He enjoyed the slopes as well as slicing and dicing the tennis ball well into his late seventies.Ed was an inventor at his core, having developed a pool solar heating system in the 1960's, an electric car in the eighties, and liver dialysis machine in the nineties. Always just slightly ahead of his time, his intellect and curiosity always created another opportunity. Ed had eclectic interests, including tinkering with his amphibious car, flying airplanes, and even designing jewelry for his beloved wife. When he couldn't physically fly anymore he got on his flight simulator, where he could explore the world from his armchair. At the age of 86, he taught himself to create small boxes using 3-D printer software. He even donated plastic thread to the local library so that others could create things too.Ed loved a good conversation, especially one that ignited his intellectual curiosity. During his long career as an entrepreneur, he found time to earn his Ph.D. in psychology and serve his God. He loved building houses with the church in Tijuana and sold McDonalds gift cards to congregants every Sunday to give to the homeless for over ten years.Ed was loved deeply by his family and made his mark on those who knew him. He was truly one of a kind and will be very missed.Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity that supports the homeless.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store