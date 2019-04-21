Edward Bud' Noonan Jr. May 26, 1945 - April 16, 2019 San Diego Edward "Bud" Noonan Jr., age 72, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at home after kicking cancer's butt for the past 9 years. He was born May 25, 1946, in Louisville Kentucky to Bud Sr. and Jeanne Rose Noonan. He graduated from Irvington High School in Fremont, CA in 1964 and then earned a Business Administration Degree from Hayward State University in 1976. He married Beverly Belshaw on March 4, 1967, in Fremont, CA, and after 52 years of marriage, he still had the look of love in his eyes for her. He was truly dedicated to supporting his family and his love of golf. From playing both the Old Course on Saint Andrews and the Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach to his hole-in-one, his love of golf and his love of family never wavered. Bud had a successful career at Ford Motor Company and retired after 42 years of service in 2004. He is survived by his loving wife Beverly; son, Jeffery and his wife, Monica and two grandchildren, Ryan and Jackson. Smile with love when you think of him - when your're playing golf - that would please and honor him.Service is Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 1pm at Saint James Catholic Church, 625 S. Nardo Avenue, Solana Beach, and the Celebration of Life is 2pm at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary