Edward P. Ed' Williams San Diego Ed passed away battling cancer. Loving father, husband, and philanthropist, he is survived by his wife Peggy, son Shaeler, daughter Miranda, son-in-law Bill and grandson Liam. He was one of the top CFP's in the city, and was an avid traveler and volunteer. He will be sorely missed by all of the lives he touched. Celebration of Life March 5, 2020 at Admiral Baker Clubhouse at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the San Diego Museum of Art. May 29, 1947 - January 26, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020