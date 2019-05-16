Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Buoy One
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Knight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Patrick Knight III


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward Patrick Knight III Obituary
Edward Patrick Ned' Knight III March 19, 1946 - May 3, 2019 SAN DIEGO Ned Knight, known to all as a good friend and a great sailor, passed peacefully in his sleep. A native of Brooklyn, New York, he grew up in Los Angeles, and made his home in San Diego. After a tour in the Navy, he worked 38 years for United Airlines. He enjoyed life to the fullest, whether serving as Commodore of the Point Loma Yacht Club, racing sailboats, motorcycling, or hosting his annual guitar-fest. He is survived by his three daughters, Gretchen, Heather and Sara, and four grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. Memorial will be at Buoy One, May 19; all boats welcome, dock departure at 10:30AM, with a gathering at Fiddler's Green to follow.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.