Edward Patrick Ned' Knight III March 19, 1946 - May 3, 2019 SAN DIEGO Ned Knight, known to all as a good friend and a great sailor, passed peacefully in his sleep. A native of Brooklyn, New York, he grew up in Los Angeles, and made his home in San Diego. After a tour in the Navy, he worked 38 years for United Airlines. He enjoyed life to the fullest, whether serving as Commodore of the Point Loma Yacht Club, racing sailboats, motorcycling, or hosting his annual guitar-fest. He is survived by his three daughters, Gretchen, Heather and Sara, and four grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. Memorial will be at Buoy One, May 19; all boats welcome, dock departure at 10:30AM, with a gathering at Fiddler's Green to follow.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 16, 2019