1/1
Edward R. Kirwan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward R. 'Dick' Kirwan
January 1932 - November 2020
San Diego
Nearly 89 years old, Dick is now reunited with his wife of 61 years, Anita Quigley.He grew up in Boston, MA with his sister Joan O'Bymachow, coming to San Diego during WWII while his father served in the US Navy.A '49 St. Augustine's HS alumni, he served on the Naval destroyer USS Furst as a fire control technician and graduated San Diego State College in 1955 becoming a lifelong Aztec.After a 40 year career with Caltrans, he retired in 1994 having risen to Deputy District Director for Right of Way, District 11.Survived by daughters Leslie and Shelley, sons-in-law Dan Hopwood and Kyle Bruss, grandchildren Kylie Hopwood, Kendall and Chris Richmond and Travis Bruss, great-grandsons Kade, Darcy Edward and Louis Richmond."Pa" will be deeply missed, but we are heartened his journey is complete. His smile, kindness, humor and stories shared will always be remembered.Services: Monday, Dec. 7 at 11am, St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved