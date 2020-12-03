Edward R. 'Dick' Kirwan

January 1932 - November 2020

San Diego

Nearly 89 years old, Dick is now reunited with his wife of 61 years, Anita Quigley.He grew up in Boston, MA with his sister Joan O'Bymachow, coming to San Diego during WWII while his father served in the US Navy.A '49 St. Augustine's HS alumni, he served on the Naval destroyer USS Furst as a fire control technician and graduated San Diego State College in 1955 becoming a lifelong Aztec.After a 40 year career with Caltrans, he retired in 1994 having risen to Deputy District Director for Right of Way, District 11.Survived by daughters Leslie and Shelley, sons-in-law Dan Hopwood and Kyle Bruss, grandchildren Kylie Hopwood, Kendall and Chris Richmond and Travis Bruss, great-grandsons Kade, Darcy Edward and Louis Richmond."Pa" will be deeply missed, but we are heartened his journey is complete. His smile, kindness, humor and stories shared will always be remembered.Services: Monday, Dec. 7 at 11am, St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church



