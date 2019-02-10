Edward W. Donald, Jr. August 16, 1930 - January 25, 2019 San Diego Edward W. Donald, Jr., age 88, passed away Friday, January 25, 2019, at home. He was born August 16, 1930, in Brooklyn, New York, to parents, Edward W. Donald, Sr. and Robina Thomson of Scotland.Edward honorably served in the Air Force for four years before entering and graduating from the University of Northern Colorado with a B.S. degree and a teaching credential; he later added three Masters degrees. After graduation, he was recruited by San Diego High School and taught in their Aerospace and Science program. Edward retired in 1990 with thirty-two years of teaching, mainly in the field of Chemistry. Edward had a rewarding teaching career and made many lifelong friends with students and their families. He cared deeply about his students and helped steer many into rewarding careers and professions. Seeing the fruits of his labors, made his life meaningful and fulfilling. Edward is survived by his loving spouse, Susan Donald, and daughter, Jackie L. Georgi (Ricky Georgi). He was predeceased by his beloved son, Curt Donald. He is also survived by two stepchildren and nine grandchildren.Edward will be placed to rest at Miramar National Cemetery on February 19, 2019 at 11:0 a.m. Following, there will be a celebration of his life at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) at 7785 Othello Avenue, San Diego, CA 92111 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the San Diego Humane Society. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary