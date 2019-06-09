Edwin K. Yager, Ph.D. June 2, 2019 San Diego Ed Yager passed away peacefully at Sharp Memorial Hospital last Sunday, June 2nd, after a very brief battle with lung cancer. He was almost 94 and very active until the last. He is survived by his wife, children, sister, and many grandchildren. He was beloved by family, friends, colleagues and patients. His life touched many people deeply.Dr. Yager held an appointment as Clinical Professor in the Department of Psychiatry, UCSD School of Medicine. He was President of the Subliminal Therapy Institute, Inc., certified as a "Consultant in Hypnosis" by the American Society of Clinical Hypnosis and was a Past-President, Board Member and Fellow of the San Diego Society of Clinical Hypnosis. He maintained a private psychology practice where he employed Subliminal Therapy and the hypnotic principles he taught. Additionally, he taught his Subliminal Therapy worldwide to health care professionals.Dr. Yager was a psychologist in San Diego for the last 40 years and was an electronic engineer prior to that. Dr. Yager studied, practiced and taught the clinical use of hypnosis for 40 years. He offered training in Subliminal Therapy and hypnosis at UCSD School of Medicine, under the auspices of the San Diego Psychological Association, and worldwide under varied sponsors. In the course of his practice, using Subliminal Therapy and hypnosis, Dr. Yager successfully treated thousands of patients.Because Ed was so very active up to the very end, he got to skip "old age" which he would have hated. As he wished, his body was donated to UCSD School of Medicine. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary