Edwin Eddie' Malmuth May 8, 1925 - February 14, 2019 SAN DIEGO Edwin Malmuth passed away on February 14, 2019, at the age of 93, due to an accidental fall. Born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, he served his country during World War II in the US Navy.Edwin completed his undergrad studies at Cornell and then moved to California to study law at Loyola Law School. Edwin actively practiced law for over 35 years. Edwin was also an avid bridge player and reached the title of Sapphire Life Master. Eddie's passion then turned to race horses which he owned with his brother and best friend Marvin. Edwin was a kind and gentle man who cared deeply for his loved ones. The search for truth was a driving force over his entire life. Eddie believed that happiness could not be bought and was solely generated from within as was derived from the quality of one's relationships with friends and family. As a resident of San Diego County for over 35 years, Edwin enjoyed with great fervor, the wonderful climate and ocean views from his home in Cardiff. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, son, Jeffrey, daughter, Pamela, as well as four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2019