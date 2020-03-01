|
Edwina Taylor Goddard 1922 - 2020 San Diego Edwina Taylor Goddard, daughter of Gladys Nolan Taylor and William Henry Boyd Taylor, died on February 20, 2020. A native-born San Diegan, Edwina lived in Point Loma most of her 97 years. She was married to Winfred R. Goddard in 1944, who predeceased her in 2007. She is survived by her four children: Boyd, Patricia, Alan, and Ellen; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Edwina attended Cabrillo Elementary and Point Loma High Schools and graduated from San Diego State College in 1944. She grew up rowing all over San Diego Bay when Shelter Island was only a sandbar and families picnicked on North Island. She was a strong woman who enjoyed many unique interests: music; geology and astronomy; boating and maritime history; heraldry and genealogy. Active for many years with the San Diego Scottish community and local historical organizations, Edwina was a fount of San Diego and Point Loma knowledge. She will be dearly missed. Services and interment were held at Greenwood Memorial Park. Donations in memory of Edwina Goddard may be made to La Playa Trail Association, Point Loma Assembly, or The Boyd Tavern Foundation (http:// boydtavern.net/).
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 1 to Mar. 8, 2020