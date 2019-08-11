|
|
Eileen Anne Macedo April 30, 1928 - May 19, 2019 Chula Vista Eileen A. Macedo, age 91, passed away on May 19, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Eileen was born Eileen A. Joyce on April 30, 1928, the third of thirteen children born to James and Helen (ne Hoehn) Joyce in the small farming community of Boyd, Wisconsin. Religion, playing a big part of Eileen's life, decided at eighteen to leave the family farm in Boyd and join her aunt, Mother Superior Clarice, in Springfield, Illinois, at the St. Francis Convent. The St. Francis Convent was a Hospital Nursing Convent, which allowed Sr. Cornelius to graduate from St. John's School of Nursing (Springfield, Illinois), Class of 1953. In 1955, Sr. Cornelius decided to leave the convent after nine years of service to her Lord. In 1957, Eileen joined the Army Nursing Corps as a 1st Lieutenant. After basic training, Eileen was stationed to Madigan Army Hospital in Bremerton, WA. Shortly after arriving, Eileen would meet the love of her life, SPC (Medic) Richard Macedo. Eileen and Richard were married in June of 1959, spending the next fifty-two years together until Richard's passing in 2011 due to Agent Orange exposure. Eileen loved traveling, whether it was throughout Europe, the Northwest and Hawaii during Richard's career in the U.S. Army, or their many cruises to such locations as Alaska and the Panama Canal. Eileen also loved to attend her school and family reunions in Wisconsin, the last in 2018 when she was ninety. Although Eileen was not blessed with children of her own, Eileen was Aunt Eileen to fifty-seven nieces and nephews, their children, as well as god-parent to numerous godchildren. Eileen was preceded in death by her loving husband Richard, her brothers James, Robert, Terrance and Thomas Joyce, and sisters Virginia Nielsen and Patricia Faschingbauer. Survived by brothers Richard and his wife Alice, Dennis and his wife Joanne, Jerome and his wife Mary, sisters Catherine Rada, Jeanette Kuechenmeister, Rita Dexter and sisters-in-law Patricia and Delores. Eileen will return to her "husband Rick's" side on August 16, 2019. A Mass is scheduled at The Mission San Diego de Alcala, 10818 San Diego Mission Rd., San Diego, CA 92108, with interment scheduled for 11:30 am at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, 1700 Cabrillo Memorial Dr., San Diego, CA 92106. And after the funeral a luncheon gathering is scheduled at "Liberty Station's Fireside Patio Restaurant." April 30, 1928 - May 19, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019