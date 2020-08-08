1/1
Eileen Anne Macedo
1928 - 2019
In memory of Eileen Anne Macedo.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Service
11:30 AM
Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery
Memories & Condolences

August 11, 2019
I'll miss Eileen's thoughtful notes and her kind memories of my youth. Eileen and Rick were good friends to my parents and loving godparents to me. They visited regularly over the years, hosted us at their condo, sent me birthday and Christmas presents and cards, and told wonderful stories of their travels around the world. In recent years, my family and I visited Eileen and took her to visit their burial site and memorials at Ft Rosencrans and Mt. Soledad Veterans memorial several times. She was a no-nonsense, classy woman -- I loved her sense of style and admired her strength.
