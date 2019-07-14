Eileen Louise Gianola November 5, 1957 - June 29, 2019 San Diego Eileen Louise Gianola passed away after a brief but courageous battle with illness. She served others selflessly as an exemplary daughter, niece, sister, aunt, and great-aunt. She was cherished by her friends and revered among her work colleagues. To say that she will be missed is an understatement; the loss felt by those who knew her is immeasurable.Born on November 5, 1957, Eileen grew up in the Oak Park area of San Diego, the fifth of eight children. She attended Holy Spirit School and graduated from Crawford High School in 1976. Her entire working career was with the City of San Diego Parks and Recreation Department, retiring as a Supervising Recreation Specialist with the Aquatics District in 2017.Eileen is survived by her mother, Ruth Gianola, and seven siblings: Alice, Mary (Glen), Jim (Ann), Jeff (Shannon), Joe, John (Carin), and Jerome. She also leaves sixteen nieces and nephews and seven great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, F. James Gianola.Eileen will forever be remembered as a living embodiment of love and family loyalty. Her longstanding support of her mother and unfailing devotion to her special-needs youngest brother are testaments to her deep compassion and generous spirit.A funeral Mass will occur at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on July 19 at 11:00 a.m.The family's preferred donation in Eileen's memory is to Noah Homes:www.noahhomes.org or 12526 Campo Road, Spring Valley, CA 91978. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 14, 2019