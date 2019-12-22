Home

Eileen M. Irish' Conlogue May 28, 1927 - December 4, 2019 SAN MARCOS To family and friends: "Thank you for the joy, beauty and loving memories you've brought to my life. Wishing you all good health and much happiness."Irish is remembered with honor and respect for her many decades as a middle and high school Physical Education Teacher, 6th grade camp counselor, coach, award winning drill team instructor, and author of P. E. teachers' workbooks.Her professional goal was to excite her students to exercise mind and body to their potential.She is loved and will be missed.In her memory, please donate to the high school P. E. department of your choice.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019
