Eileen Mary Kennedy May 11, 1925 - July 15, 2020 CORONADO Coronado great-grandmother, businesswoman, and artist, Eileen Kennedy, 95, passed away peacefully, July 15, 2020. She was born in Martinez, CA, May 11, 1925, to John and Mary Kelleher. In Oakland, she attended Holy Name High School and Preparatory Academy (majoring in art). During World War II, she trained at St. Joseph's Hospital Nursing School in San Francisco. On November 5, 1944, she wed Thomas Kennedy, a career merchant mariner and Navy officer of Martinez, CA. The couple were married for 64 years until Tom's death in 2008. In 1966, when Tom returned to civilian life, the couple successfully pursued a second career developing multi-unit rental properties. Later, they established Christmas 1888 gift and art stores in Coronado Village, the Hotel Del Coronado, and at two locations in San Diego. Retiring from their real estate and retail businesses in 1990, they traveled extensively while Eileen devoted more of her time to painting iconic landscapes of the Coronado that she and her family have called home since the early 1950s.Eileen is survived by five children: Tom (Susan), Coronado; Jack (Susie), Gig Harbor, WA; Tim (Barbara), Arlington, VA; Kathleen Fischer (Daniel), Barcelona; and Gerald (Celeste), Coronado. Eileen is also survived by eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Services are pending resolution of the COVID-19 crisis. Donations in Eileen's name may be sent to Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Coronado or the American Cancer Society
, San Diego chapter.