Eileen V. Phillips May 12, 1926 - July 11, 2019 SAN DIEGO Eileen V. Phillips, 93, passed away from a brief illness on July 11, 2019 with her family at her side. Eileen was born on May 12, 1926 in Quincy, Illinois to Emmett and Edna Berrey. Eileen lost her mother when she was five years old. She and her sister, Nana, were raised by their paternal grandparents in Mexico, Missouri. After high school Eileen attended the University of Missouri where she met her husband, George, from San Diego.Eileen and George married on January 20, 1951 in San Diego where they settled down to raise their two children, Christine and Michael. After their children were grown Eileen and George enjoyed vacationing in Europe and travelling throughout the US together. They were always active well into their later years. Peppy and bright eyed, Eileen will be remembered as kind, generous, independent and loving. She lived a full life as a wonderful mother, wife, homemaker and volunteer. Over the years she had volunteered at her children's schools, Mercy Hospital Auxiliary, Angeles Unaware and LARCS. She loved helping others and often took an elderly friend under her wing. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Eileen is survived by her children, Christine Bashforth of Solvang, CA and Michael Phillips of Spokane, WA, grandson, Patrick Bashforth, sisters-in-law, Gloria Walters and Jackie Phillips, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband George, and sister Nana Berrey. A graveside service will be held at El Camino Memorial Park on Friday, August 2 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Fr. Joe's Village, 3350 E. Street, San Diego, 92102.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 28, 2019