Elaine Lois McCart
Elaine Lois McCart October 7, 1928 - May 1, 2020 Santee Elaine Lois Hoard was born October 7, 1928 in Alcester, South Dakota. She graduated from nursing school in 1949 and married John B. "Jack" McCart in 1951. Elaine worked as an RN and nursing instructor. She was a South Dakota state Senator from 1975 to 1976. Elaine lived her values and passed them down to her children and grandchildren. She taught them the value of hard work, of always loving your family, and doing what is right despite the difficulties. She will be deeply missed. Elaine McCart is survived by her five children, sixteen grandchildren, and twenty great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial service when church gatherings are considered safe again.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 10, 2020.
